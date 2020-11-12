COVID claims 14 more lives in Odisha, death toll in Odisha rises to 1483

Bhuaneswar: Fourteen more patients succumb to coronavirus in last 24 hrs. Covid19 death toll in Odisha rises to 1483.

– 3 deaths in Khordha district

– 2 each in Sundargarh & Nuapada

– 1 death each in Bargarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur.

Demise of Fourteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 48-year-old male of Bargarh district.

2. A 68-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3. A 62-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

4. An 86-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5. A 79-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension, CKD & old SDH.

6. A 67-year-old male of Kalahandi district.

7. A 61-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8. A 56-year-old male of Khordha district.

9. A 65-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & UTI.

10. A 95-year-old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Liver failure.

11. A 65-year-old male of Nuapada district.

12. A 58-year-old male of Sambalpur district.

13. An 83-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

14. A 62-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, CKD & Anaemia.

Related

comments