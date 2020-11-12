Top ULFA(I) Leader Dirshti Rajkhowa Surrenders to Indian Army

New Delhi: In a swift and well planned operation executed by the Indian Army Intelligence Agencies at Meghalaya-Assam- Bangladesh Border, dreaded hardcore ULFA(I) leader, SS Col Drishti Rajkhowa along with four accomplices SS Corporal Vedanta, YasinAsom, RopjyotiAsom and MithunAsom, surrendered, with a huge quantity of arms.

The operation was based on confirmed inputs, which was a result of relentless pursuit over the last nine months.

Drishti Rajkhowa has long been in the wanted list of the ULFA insurgents responsible for their activities in lower Assam. His surrender is a major blow to the underground organisation and heralds a new dawn ushering in peace in the region. By this operation Indian Army again reaffirmed, that at all times, it remains committed in maintaining peace and normalcy in the region.

