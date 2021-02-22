Caterpillar® Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing in India

Bengaluru: TBC: Caterpillar®, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, enters the 50th year of manufacturing in India. The company has a long history of equipping its machines with leading-edge technology to increase the safety, productivity and efficiency of its operational sectors. Globally, Caterpillar has more than 95 years of product support expertise, a large installed base (approx. 2 million assets), and a robust worldwide dealer network serving 193 countries with approximately 160,000 employees.

While the company has been active in India since the 1930s, Caterpillar now has an established footprint with six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, two R&D centers, five subsidiary entities, eight Caterpillar brands and numerous global support organizations. The company’s strategy reflects the legacy and unparalleled commitment to meet its customers’ needs in India and around the world with the best-in-class product solutions and service innovation. Caterpillar and its strong dealer network employ more than 11,000 people directly and even more with its local supply base in India.

“Caterpillar has been part of India’s growth story for many decades. We have been a key partner since the 1930s, and it is remarkable to witness the progress in this great nation over the years,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. Umpleby, who is also a board member on the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said our India team’s dedication and commitment to providing service excellence to our customers has been pivotal in reaching this milestone anniversary.

“This year denotes the golden jubilee anniversary as we enter into 50 years of manufacturing in India,” said Caterpillar India Country Manager, Bansi Phansalkar. “It is remarkable to note that Cat® equipment was used in the construction of Bhakra Nangal dam back in 1948. Caterpillar has been supporting the growth in mining, construction, transportation, power generation and infrastructure development throughout India,” he further added.

Talking about Caterpillar’s commitment towards the sustainable community Mr. Phansalkar said, “We pursue various CSR [corporate social responsibility] initiatives focused on quality education, access to clean water, sanitation, hygiene and skills development for the betterment of the communities where we live and work.”

Caterpillar is one of the largest exporters of construction and mining equipment and remains focused on providing world-class products and after-market service solutions to its customers in India and around the world.