Shriram Capital appoints Dr. K P Krishnan as the Chairman of the board

Mumbai: Shriram Capital Limited (SCL), the holding company for the financial services and insurance entities of the Shriram Group, announces the appointment of Dr. K P Krishnan as the Chairman on the board of the company. Dr. Krishnan has assumed his role as the Chairman effective February 19, 2021.

Dr. Krishnan comes with a distinguished record and diverse experience of a little under four decades with the Government. In his long career in the IAS, Dr. Krishnan has held several key positions – Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (2017-19), Special/Additional Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development (2014-17); Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance (2013-2014) and Secretary, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (2010-2012) and Joint Secretary Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance. In addition, he served in key positions in the Government of Karnataka and the office of the Executive Director World Bank Group Washington DC. During his stint in the DEA, Dr. Krishnan was closely involved with and initiated many of the most profound and extensive reforms to market functioning, instruments, and regulatory structure in the financial sector.

Dr. Krishnan has authored several reports on the Indian financial sector and published many academic papers on land, urban development, and financial sector issues. He is at present the IEPF Chair Professor of Economics at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) New Delhi. He is also the Chairperson of various committees of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and IFSCA of the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. K P Krishnan has an FPM (Ph.D.) in Economics from IIM Bangalore. Prior to that, he completed his under graduation in Economics from St. Stephens College and Law from the Campus Law Centre University of Delhi.

On this occasion of the appointment on the board, R. Thyagarajan, Founder, Shriram Group, said, ‘It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Dr. Krishnan on Shriram Capital’s board. We are very confident that his leadership will have a significant impact on the growth and direction of our businesses.”

Welcoming his joining the board, D V Ravi, Managing Director, Shriram Capital Limited, added, “His versatile experience across sectors and deep understanding of the financial services sector will provide a major thrust in the vision and growth of the Shriram Group.”

On his appointment, Dr. K P Krishnan said, ‘I am delighted to accept this new role in the Shriram family. I look forward to engaging with the leadership team of the Group and making a difference with the implementation of appropriate strategies that will enable the Group to grow and establish newer milestones.”