CarDekho Group launches “The everyday hero” TV campaigns

New Delhi: CarDekho, India’s leading full-stack auto tech company, has launched its newest TV campaigns ‘The everyday hero’ championing the cause of personal mobility.

As people have got accustomed to the new normal after the Covid-induced lockdown, there is a growing preference for personal mobility. An owner driven car offers a more controlled environment and limited exposure to the outside world. The new campaigns reiterates this by showing how a vehicle keeps a frontline worker safe as he responds to the call of duty and at the same time provide peace of mind to his family members. CarDekho aims to partner in people’s journey towards personal mobility.

The campaign has been created by Leo Burnett India.

About CD TV Campaign

Link – https://youtu.be/wi3ZZ9ct0Zo

The film depicts a safe commute for all those who are leaving the safe haven of their homes for duty. It is a heart-warming story depicting a retired doctor who decides to resume his duty against the wishes of his family. The family soon realizes that while they cannot challenge the doctor’s invincible spirit; they can definitely help him stay safe by buying him a car that limits his exposure to public transport thereby underlining the message of safety and security. The new campaign will be released across digital and electronic media. This will be followed by a festive campaign, which will further showcase the brand offerings.

About BD TV Campaign

Link – https://youtu.be/Vm6_AaVLaDk

The film captures how the frontline worker, be it a doctor, police or delivery support perform their duties in such trying times with their trusted two-wheelers partner. At BikeDekho, consumers can compare the prices, get expert reviews about the bikes and avail best offers and discounts, thus making them the trusted personal mobility partner in their journey.

Furthering its aim to become country’s trusted personal mobility partner, CarDekho has associated with Rahul Dravid, legendary former Indian cricketer and captain. Also known as The Wall, Rahul Dravid will testify the ease and simplicity of buying a new car through CarDekho. Consumers can compare cars, check expert reviews, and get best offers, suitable to their preference. The teaser is live on Hotstar and the campaign is all set to be launched during the week of Diwali.

Commenting on the new campaigns, Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, CarDekho, said, “Consumer behavior has shifted and personal mobility and a trusted mode of transportation have taken centerstage. Since commuting is unavoidable, everyone wants a trusted and secure means of personal mobility.

Rahul Dravid embodies Trust and Security for all Indians and constantly motivates us to dig in for a long and successful innings, despite overwhelming odds. His team-centric performances inspire us to collectively push towards success. We are honoured to partner with him and inspire people to take their destiny in their own hands. CarDekho aims to become a personal mobility partner to every Indian in their journeys ahead.”

Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director – India & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett said ““With the current situation dictating personal mobility as one of the key measures for safety. And online car buying has seen a major boost. Good news is with the new behaviour CarDekho is becoming the first choice for most buyers. Having one of the finest Indian cricketing legends, Rahul Dravid onboard as our brand ambassador further cements our relationship with the audiences.

We are working with CarDekho and Rahul to create a new blueprint for the car buying process and establish itself as the most trusted and preferred partner for new buyers. We can’t wait to create some magic with both these powerhouse brands.”.”

