CarDekho Gaadi campaigns for safe driving environment for senior citizen with ‘E for Elderly’

Mumbai: CarDekho, India’s leading full-stack auto tech-company, today launched a strong and thoughtful campaign ‘E’ for Elderly, to promote a safe driving environment for senior citizens.

Because of the pandemic, commuters are choosing personal mobility options over shared mobility. The campaign aims to promote greater responsibility towards self driving senior citizens and to create awareness about sensitive social issue of road safety. Company’s brand ambassadors Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Rahul Dravid and K. L. Rahul have also joined the new initiative.

The campaign launched across all digital platforms, has been conceptualized and executed by Leo Burnett. Due to the pandemic, the elderly are reluctant to take cabs and have started driving, and the company wishes to create a safe driving environment for them. Just like ‘L’ stands for learners, ‘E’ will be for elders. The campaign is targeted towards all the eligible drivers to take extra caution while driving close to a car with an ‘E’ symbol on it.

It, thus asks family members to put an ‘E’ symbol on the windshield/back glass of their senior citizen’s car to warn other drivers that the vehicle is driven by an elderly person.