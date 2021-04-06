Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021: NIT Rourkela bagged first position among all NITs

Rourkela: The Times Higher Education has published the results of the Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021. The National Institute of Technology in Rourkela has been ranked between 201-250 in the Emerging Economies University Rankings. NIT Rourkela has bagged the top position among all NITs of the country. Overall, there are 606 universities from 48 countries which were listed for the ranking this year. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is the global performance table that judge research-intensive universities across the world. The rankings use 13 indicators grouped into five categories: Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry income (knowledge transfer).

Congratulating and praising the efforts of whole NITR community for this achievement, The Director of the Institute, Prof. Animesh Biswas said, “I am very happy to know that NIT Rourkela came first among all NITs in Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021. This is the outcome of collaborative efforts from all the stakeholders of the institute such as students, faculties and staff. We will try hard to climb up the ladder in future.”

NIT Rourkela is placed at 16th position in Engineering and 32nd position in Overall categories in NIRF Ranking 2020. As per NIRF 2020 data, NIT Rourkela has the highest research scores (RPC) among all NITs. At the International level, NITR is ranked at 250 by QS Asian University Ranking 2021 (Top position among all NITs).

Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021- https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2021/emerging-economies-university rankings#!/page/0/length/25/locations/IN/name/National/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/stats

QS Asia University Rankings 2021- https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/asian-university-rankings/2021