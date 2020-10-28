Cadets at the Hockey HPC have the potential to make it to advance level: Coach Eric Dixon

Bhubaneswar: Eric Dixon, IAAF Level 5 Coach & Strength and Conditioning Expert is here with Naval Tata Hockey Academy Odisha, the Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC), for a five week programme on Strength & Conditioning essentially helping the cadets in their foundational requirements. He will also be chalking out the road map for the Hockey HPC in the area of Strength & Condition with a special focus on biomechanics.

A proper strength and conditioning program is essential and has numerous benefits for athletes, most important being injury prevention. Every coach and athlete has to work together to avoid sustaining injury as it impacts the overall performance of an athlete, participation and the outcome of a game. Keeping these in mind the HPC cadets will be training with Coach Eric to better at their games.

Rajiv Seth, Project Director, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Odisha (NTHAO), shared, “At NTHA Odisha we constantly strive to give exposure to our cadets in advance level of expertise and Eric Dixon with his background has made a great contribution in this short phase that he is been with us essentially focusing on strength & conditioning aspects of the cadets. We hope girls will benefit from his valuable advice and workouts. The coaches and staff has also been upgraded in their knowledge base on the subject. Our HPC also plans to depute a dedicated resource in this domain soon.

Following his session with the cadets, Eric Dixon, Coach, shared, “Love the facility here, love the coaches and the athletes are great. They have top of line equipment. It’s a great opportunity to build a strength training programme and collaborating with Hockey HPC. The athletes are on a good level right now. I believe all of us working together with support from the Government of Odisha can help the athletes here advance to the next level and enhance their future performance.”

Related

comments