Bus accident in Mayurbhanj: 3 injured after bus carrying 40 passengers deviates

Three persons reported to have sustained injuries after a bus carrying over 40 passengers deviated the road at Ragadha under Betanati Police Station in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred along National Highway No.18 when the bus named Shri Jagannath was on its way to Baripada from Amarda.

As per reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to some reason and it veered off the road near Ragadha. Luckily, all the passengers had a close shave except three persons who sustained minor injuries. The injured passengers were immediately admitted to the nearby Betanati Hospital.