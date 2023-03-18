Broad Gauge Network of Chhattisgarh is 100% electrified; Electrification will reduce line haul cost by 2.5 times

On the lines of setting the target of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030, the Indian Railways has 100% electrified existing Broad Gauge network of Chhattisgarh. The 1,170 Route kilometre, resulting in saving on account of reduced line haul cost (about 2.5 times lower), heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating & maintenance cost of electric loco, energy efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation with reduced dependence on imported crude oil, saving of foreign exchange. Further, new Broad Gauge network shall be sanctioned along with electrification, in sync with Railways’ policy of 100% electrified network.

Chhattisgarh state’s territory falls in South East Central & East Coast Railway’s jurisdiction. Some of the major railway stations in Chhattisgarh are: Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg & Korba etc. Bilaspur is the largest railway station in Chhattisgarh and is located on the Mumbai-Howrah main line. It is an important junction and connects major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. Chhattisgarh State has the highest freight loading in the country and significant Railway’s revenue generate from here. The railway network plays an important role in the transportation of minerals, agricultural products, and other goods from Chhattisgarh to other parts of the country.

Some of the prestigious trains of Chhattisgarh state are: Durg-Jagdalpur Express, Chhattisgarh Express, Samta Express, Kalinga Utkal Express. These trains provide convenient connectivity to various parts of the state and other major cities in India.