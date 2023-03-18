Indian Naval Ship SUMEDHA make a port call at Port Said, Egypt

New Delhi : Indian Naval Ship SUMEDHA made a port call at Port Said, Egypt on 16th March 2023.
The indigenous New Gen Offshore Patrol Vessel will have several exchanges and also undertake joint exercises (PASSEX) with Egyptian Navy.
New Delhi : Indian Naval Ship SUMEDHA made a port call at Port Said, Egypt on 16th March 2023.
The indigenous New Gen Offshore Patrol Vessel will have several exchanges and also undertake joint exercises (PASSEX) with Egyptian Navy.
Prev Post
Broad Gauge Network of Chhattisgarh is 100% electrified; Electrification will reduce line haul cost by 2.5 times