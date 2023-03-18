National

Indian Naval Ship SUMEDHA make a port call at Port Said, Egypt

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Indian Naval Ship SUMEDHA made a port call at Port Said, Egypt on 16th March 2023.

The indigenous New Gen Offshore Patrol Vessel will have several exchanges and also undertake joint exercises (PASSEX) with Egyptian Navy.

