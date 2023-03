West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Visit Puri, to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to offer prayers at Puri Shri Jagannath Temple on March 22.

On March 23, there is the possibility of the West Bengal CM meeting CM Naveen Patnaik while returning to Kolkata. Primary aim of the visit to seek Mahaprabhu’s blessings & doesn’t seem to have any major political objective