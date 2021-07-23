Britannia enhances manufacturing investments in Odisha to cater to rising demand; CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate the 94 Crore Expansion project today

Bhubaneswar: India’s largest Bakery Foods Company, Britannia Industries Limited today announced the expansion of its manufacturing plant in Khordha, Odisha to cater to the growing demand for its products across multiple categories. The company is investing Rs. 94 crore to add 2 new manufacturing lines that will increase its capacity by 85% from the current 35,000 metric tonnes to 65,000 metric tonnes per annum. The honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shree Naveen Patnaik will grace the momentous occasion and inaugurate the Expansion project.

The new capacities will be operational by October, 2022 and enable the company to increase production of its core brands including Marie Gold, Vita Marie Gold. As part of its commitment to continuously embed sustainability into its business operations, the plant will focus on water neutrality/zero water discharge and reduce and recycle waste from its operations.

Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries, said, “The investment is in line with our expansion plans to scale-up capacities of our core brands and augment our reach across the country. Moreover, the new production lines will enable us to cater to the growing demand within Odisha and strengthen our presence in the eastern parts of the country.’’

‘’The expansion is also part of our commitment to support the state government’s vision to develop Odisha as a manufacturing hub,” Berry added.

The facility in Odisha currently employs 700 people and after this expansion the company will additionally employ up to 450 people taking the total number to 1150. The expanded facility will feature fully automated processing and packing lines, as well as the latest warehousing infrastructure to optimize supply chain and quality management. Some key technology and sustainability highlights include 100% automation, Zero water discharge, Rain water harvesting & monitoring the ground water table.