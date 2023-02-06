Bridgestone India earmarks over RS 600 crores investment for expansion

Kolkata: Bridgestone India, part of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, today announced that it would be investing over Rs 600 crores to meet the increasing demand for quality passenger tyres in the country. The investment will not only upgrade technology but also increase capacity at its Chakan plant in Pune. The said investment will be spread over a period of three years.

“Bridgestone India is bringing in its global technologies and manufacturing for the Indian market so as to suit the needs of aspiring Indian consumers that want more fuel-efficient tyres, and better products to suit the improved quality of Indian roads. As a global leader in tyre technology, Bridgestone is committed towards providing sustainable mobility solutions and the current investment of 70 million euros is in this direction” said Mr. Stefano Sanchini, Managing Director Bridgestone India.

Initial investment for capacity and technology upgradation will be 70 million Euros (over Rs 600 Crores) which will improve the plant capability in terms of technologies and capacities for the manufacture of tyres for the passenger car segment.

The Chakan plant in Pune commenced production in 2013 and today boasts of sustainable manufacturing practices including a solar power plant and a carbon-neutral biomass fuel- based boiler plant.

Bridgestone serves the Indian automotive sector with superior mobility solutions. In September 2022 Bridgestone India introduced ‘Sturdo’ tyre with longer tyre life for the passenger vehicles segment. The tyre has a special tread compound that extends tyre life by up to 29% and improves ride quality on uneven roads. It also has a range of Ecopia tyres that are engineered with a combination of light and strong materials for greater fuel efficiency and to reduce carbon emissions.