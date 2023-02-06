Indian Music Composer Ricky Kej Creates History By Winning Third Grammy Award

Indian music composer Ricky Kej has won his third Grammy Award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for his globally acclaimed album, Divine Tides with Rock-legend Stewart Copeland. After winning his third Grammy, Ricky Kej has created history in India by becoming the only Indian to win 3 Grammy Awards.

The result was announced at the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA today morning. Ricky’s previous wins came in 2022 and 2015 for ‘Best New Age Album’ for Divine Tides and Winds of Samsara. The music album Divine Tides is a tribute to ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam – The World is one family’. The album, which contains nine songs and eight music videos, was around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the Icy forests of Spain.

In a statement, Ricky Kej said, he is extremely grateful to have had another opportunity to make my country India proud by achieving this on the biggest platform in the world for music. Ricky Kej is the youngest person from India to have won a Grammy Award, and only the 4th Indian.