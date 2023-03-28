Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day as logjam continues on 11th consecutive day

The logjam continued on the eleventh consecutive day in both the Houses of Parliament amid disruptions. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed disruptions over the Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group matter, Rahul Gandhi disqualification from the Lok Sabha and his remarks on Indian democracy. Amid din, both the Houses have been adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, opposition members including Congress, DMK, JD(U) and others trooped into the well raising demand for JPC probe. Amid pandemonium, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, in the morning when the House met, opposition members including Congress, DMK, TMC, JD(U) and others raised slogans. Members of the opposition parties were seen wearing black outfits to register their protest. Amid din, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after the first adjournment at 2 PM, members of Congress party trooped into the well raising demand to constitute JPC on the Adani Group matter. MPs of DMK, TMC, Left, Aam Aadmi Party and others were on their feet. Treasury bench members again reiterated their demand seeking apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian democracy. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that there will be no sitting of the Upper House on 31st of this month.

Amid din, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, in the morning, Congress, DMK, TMC, Aam Aadmi Party and other parties raised slogans to constitute JPC on the Adani Group matter. Members from Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Left and others were seen wearing black attires. As the ruckus continued, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 PM.