India has topped in tourist traffic to Nepal, last year in 2022 India accounted for 34% of total tourists’ arrival in Nepal. The use of RuPay Card last year in Nepal has given the ease of travelling to each other’s land.

The #religious circuit based on Ramayan, Mahabharat, ShivShakti, Buddhism and the life of GuruNanak is a shared heritage between the two neighbour.

Nepal India Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with Embassy of India Kathmandu organised an event to promote bilateral tourism between &yesterday. Minister for Culture, Tourism & Civil Aviation of Nepal Sudankiranti was the Chief Guest.