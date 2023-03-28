IndiGo joins hands with VisitBritain to promote travel between India and UK  

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has joined hands with VisitBritain to promote travel to United Kingdom through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. IndiGo offers connectivity to London, Manchester, and Birmingham in the United Kingdom through Istanbul. This joint approach will not only boost trade and tourism between the two countries but will also provide customers with an affordable travel option.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “Though the United Kingdom is a year-round destination, during the summer and late spring, there is an even larger influx of visitors. Through these connections IndiGo aims to provide customers with even more options, particularly during the peak tourist season from India. We are committed to make flying a pleasant experience for our customers and will uphold our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and affordable travel across an unparalleled network.”

Ms. Louise Bryce, Director of Partnerships, VisitBritain said, “India is one of our most important inbound visitor markets and we know there is pent-up demand for travel. We want to deliver a world-class welcome for visitors and making it easier to get to Britain, including through regional gateways, is crucial to our competitive tourism offer and to encouraging visitors to explore more of Britain.”

The United Kingdom is a well-known tourist destination known for its scenic beauty and cultural heritage. Whether you want to visit mountains, valleys, beaches, or lakes, the United Kingdom has it all. People looking to visit popular destinations in the United Kingdom such as London, Manchester, and Birmingham can now do so easily thanks to IndiGo’s codeshare partnership.

The United Kingdom is also a popular study and sports destination for Indians. The United Kingdom has some excellent world-class educational institutions that provide the highest quality education. Every year, thousands of students travel to the United Kingdom for educational purposes.

IndiGo’s collaboration with VisitBritain is expected to boost travel and tourism between India and UK and promote mutual economic growth and development.