BookingJini Partners with Uttarakhand Tourism to Boost Demand – Supply Reservation

New Delhi: Hospitality focused Saas platform, BookingJini is now the official partner of the Uttarakhand tourism, streamlining reservation processes, property management and day to day activities for hotels and other accommodation providers. The state tourism has mostly been subjected to flat rates for decades, which mandates a substantial change in the process. BookingJini’s entry into the scenario will shake up the status quo, introducing a pricing based on demand and supply of services. The influx of this new practice will help hotels get best payment for their services, increase the valuation of the hospitality sector of Uttarakhand and boost the state’s tourism revenue and recall.

BookingJini’s flagship Central Reservation Software is a unique marketing and price recommendation engine. It is based on a demand supply algorithm which suggests users the right pricing for their services based on the tourist influx to help gain more monetary value. The solution’s AI driven chatbots and CRM will further help hotel businesses communicate seamlessly with their respective guests and travellers, boosting engagement and trust.

BookingJini has tied up with 120 properties in the state, and will eventually deliver its solutions, phase wise, across the span of one year, undertaking all hotels under its service proposition.

Narendra S Bhandari Managing Director KMVN- Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, states, “BookingJini is an innovative solution with a robust service and support team who are intuitive and knowledgeable about the market and dispense valuable advice. We are excited to commence this partnership and initially, will be rolling out Bookingjini Solutions with our premium hotels. Post the first phase, we will eventually introduce other properties across Uttarakhand to seamless solution of BookingJini”.

Sibasish Mishra, Founder & CEO, BookingJini further adds, “Uttarakhand, due to its proximity to the Himalayas, its affiliation to Haridwar and other religious grounds is rapidly rising in popularity. The sudden spike in tourism calls for booking optimization while ensuring that the state tourism and hotels benefit from this substantial growth. BookingJini’s AI backed solution will help predict the flow of tourists, understand the scenario on a day-to-day basis and offer the right pricing to hotels so that they can optimise their services and efforts”.

BookingJini was founded by ex-banker and serial entrepreneur Sibasish Mishra in 2017 to help hotels in their long standing quest to convert their passive website visitors to loyal guests. BookingJini assists hotels develop personalized and responsive websites with single-dashboard view of the day-to-day operations to improve their digital presence and scalability.