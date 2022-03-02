National Science Day celebrated at CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Like every year, National Science Day was celebrated today in the auditorium of CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar.

Delivering the introductory speech Prof. Suddhasatwa Basu, Director, CSIR IMMT Bhubaneswar, said, National Science Day is being celebrated to commemorate the discovery of “Raman Effect” by Sir C. V. Raman on 28th February 1928. For this discovery, he was awarded the Noble prize in Physics in 1930.

The theme of this year’s National Science Day Celebration is “Integrated Approach in S&T for Sustainable Future”.

The celebration was inaugurated by Chief Guest Smt. Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL and, Guest of Honour, Dr. R. N. Patra, Former CMD, Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), Mumbai

Delivering her speech on Science and Sustainability Chief Guest Smt. Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL emphasised on strategical improvement on health, economic growth, preservation of nature, sustainable natural climate change.

Guest of Honour, Dr. R. N. Patra, Former CMD, Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), Mumbai spoke on Strategies for Rare Earth Industry Sustainability

Prizes were distributed for Jigyasa Video Competition followed by Vote of Thanks by Dr M K Dalai, Sr Scientist, CSIR, IMMT