Book “Beyond Obvious: Odisha-Karnataka Relationship Over The Ages” written by scientist-turned-author Subhransu Mohapatra launched at the Bangalore International Centre

Bangalore: The book “Beyond Obvious: Odisha-Karnataka Relationship Over The Ages” written by scientist-turned-author Subhransu Mohapatra was recently inaugurated at the Bangalore International Centre .

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajeev Gowda, Vice Chairman for the State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka, emphasised the various similarities between the two states. He lauded the effort of the author for his work and said that both Odias and Kannadigas have a rich historical and cultural heritage. Ms. Bhumika Anand, Founder Director of Bangalore Writers’ Workshop, congratulated the author for the book and pointed out the need for such a book to get people close to each in times of growing divisiveness in society.

Bangalore based eminent Odia thinker Mr. Pranab Pani spoke about the need for such a book when the Odia diaspora in Bangalore has crossed a million people. The event featured a book reading session where the author spoke about some of the interesting connections between the two states and how from the ancient period, the teachings of Kalinga war have affected life in Karnataka through Emperor Ashoka’s inscriptions which are found in highest numbers in Karnataka. While in the Middle Ages, frequent battles between Vijayanagar Empire and Odisha Gajapati’s were common, in the modern age, a deep economic connection between the two states is evolving with Karnataka being home to a million Odias.

Anil Dhir, Convener of Intach Bhubaneswar Chapter is of the opinion that proper documentation and research on the Kalingan influence in the four southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telengana and Tamil Nadu has not been done. These four states have history related to the Ganga and the Suryavamsi Gajapatis. Intach Odisha is soon earmarking on a project to document the entire Kalingan heritage in the four southern states and bring out a detailed report.

Since the last two years, a team of Intach Odisha , under the supervision of Deepak Kumar Nayak, has been exploring the region. Nayak has already identified and located many unknown monuments, inscriptions and artifacts in Andhra and Telengana. Many unknown aspects of the influence of the Odia emperors who had extended their kingdom till Deep South have not been studied. Intach’s project will be the first detailed survey of Kalingan heritage in these states.