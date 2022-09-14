Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before Economic Offences Wing of Delhi police today in connection with a money laundering case.

She is being probed in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Ms Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national and has been questioned in this case by the Enforcement Directorate a number of times.

It is alleged that Chandrashekhar used illegal money, extorted by cheating high-profile people, to purchase gifts for Ms Fernandez.