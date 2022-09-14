President of India Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom (UK) on 17-19 September 2022 to attend the State Funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II

New Delhi : President Smt Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom (UK) on 17-19 September 2022 to attend the State Funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations passed away on 08 September 2022. President Smt Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on 12 September 2022 to convey India’s condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday, 11 September 2022.

In the 70 years of reign of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth.