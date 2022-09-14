Goa: 8 Congress MLAs joined BJP today. Speaking to mediapersons , Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanawade said, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Former minister Michael Lobo and other congress MLAs joined BJP. Rebel Congress MLAs held party legislative meeting and submitted letter of merger with BJP.

With eight MLAs breaking away as a group, that is two thirds of the party strength, they can avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. Michael Lobo said, it is Congress chhoro (quit Congress), BJP ko jodo.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20 MLAs and support of 2 MGP MLAs and 3 independent MLAs. In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.