Bollywood actor Aamir Khan unveils PVR’s 25th Anniversary Logo along with PVR’s first NFT Coin and iconic ticket

New Delhi: PVR Cinemas, the largest and most premium film exhibition company in India, completed 25 glorious years in India. PVR pioneered the multiplex revolution in India in 1997 and over the years has continued to enthrall movie lovers in every part of the country by redefining the finest cinemas experience for them.

To commemorate this important milestone, the brand is rolling out a multi-media campaign with a film – “Iss Andhere mein bahut Roshni hai (There is light in this darkness)” featuring actor Aamir Khan. The concept for the film was derived from a consumer insight and the poem was written by Vineet KKN Panchhi which was further evolved for the film. The film idea comes from the insight of all the emotions and experiences the audience goes through – the magic of movies, the bonding and escaping to a fantasy world, when the lights go down. The film is a perfect play of light and darkness, taking the viewer on a journey that is brought to life inside our cinemas as that’s the only place where darkness plays that role. It reinforces the promise of – “more magic”, “more memories”, “more adventures” and “more happiness” to movie goers to remain relevant, both as a category as well as a brand.

Commenting on the 25 year successful journey of PVR, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “We take immense pride and feel extremely joyous on completing the 25 years milestone in India. The entertainment industry, the viewership patterns as well as the audience has evolved over the years and PVR has been able to live up to their expectations. As we continue to meaningfully engage consumers as well as introduce them to newer cinematic experiences, our focus will remain on bringing winning stories to the screen and adding joy and comfort to the life of our stakeholders.’’

PVR was founded in 1997 with one sole motive: to completely revolutionize the cinema experience for the Indian audiences. Over the past 25 years, it has introduced the latest cinematic formats from across the world to the Indian audience. The brand has evolved with changing times with cutting edge technology though extra-large screens, Laser Projection Systems and immersive sound to bring alive every little detail of the movie. Seats being pivotal to delivering the ultimate sensorial cinema experience, PVR has ensured an experience that befits a king. It has reimaged cinema F&B offering curated by its chefs with concepts customized to cater to varied preferences and choices for its discerning customers. Through, PVR Privilege, India’s leading entertainment loyalty programme, it strives to deliver to its customers an experience which is specific to their consumption behavior.

Further, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited commented, ‘’It’s been an eventful and a phenomenal journey for PVR over the last 25 years and we are extremely excited and humbled as we celebrate this milestone. We would like to extend our gratitude to all our associates, partners and especially movie enthusiasts who continued to have faith in us over these years. The enduring customer loyalty as well as enhanced brand recall and perception associated with our brand is an outcome of our customer obsession. Innovation has been our cornerstone to building a more delightful, cinematic atmosphere and delivering an exceptional experience to our patrons.’’

“Of course, we couldn’t have achieved any of it without the hard work of our employees, the perseverance of our business partners who are resolutely committed in building our brand and helping us redefine the entertainment experience all over the country”, he added.