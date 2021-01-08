Blood donation drive in Adani Dhamra Port collects 370 units

Dhamra: A total 370 units of blood was collected during the day long camp organised by Adani Dhamra Port at its Wellness Center at Narasingh Prasad of Dosinga panchayat. The donors were officials and workers of the port as well as members from the port township. The Bhadrak District Red Cross Society was associated for the blood donation camp. They were all praise for the District Authorities and Red Cross Society for extend all support to made the event successful at such a short notice.

Officers of Adani Dhamra Port, DLTPL, HOWE, Adani Foundation and all other stakeholders & volunteers extended assistance in successfully organizing the camp and all requisite Covid-19 protocols were followed during the camp. Subrat Tripathy, CEO-Dhamra Port thanked all the blood donors for coming in large numbers to the camp site to donate blood.

