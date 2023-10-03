Blood donation camp held at Paradeep Pellet plant of AM/NS India to mark World Heart Day

Paradeep: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has organized a blood donation camp in association with Central Red Cross Blood Centre, Cuttack to mark World Heart Day at its Paradeep Pellet Plant. With an active participation of employees of the company and workers of business associates, more than 250 units of blood were collected during the camp.

U S R Raju, VP-Operations, Slurry Pipeline, Pellet Plant & AMNS Port inaugurated the camp which was organized by HR & Medical team of AM/NS India.

Speaking on the occasion U S R Raju said that blood donors can save valuable lives and bring respite to patients through their noble act. He stressed upon the fact that hectic lifestyles, pressure in the workplace and imbalance in work-life lead to stress. Unhealthy dietary habits have led to increasing incidences of heart disease, especially in the younger generation. It is high time to think about making the right choices for a healthy heart.