Blood donation and awareness camp organised by ArcelorMittal at Thakurani Mines

Barbil: A blood donation camp has been organised by ArcelorMittal at its Thakurani Iron Ore Mines in collaboration of Keonjhar Blood Bank. A health awareness camp on Hypertension was also organised on the occasion. Company officials, workers, operators and security personnel had actively participated in the event. A total of 50 units of blood was collected during the camp. The camp was inaugurated by Sri Pramod Mishra, General Manager-Mines of the company in presence of Sri Tapas Panda, Manager, CSR, Sri, Jagadeesh Bhonagiri, Head-Safety, Sri Pramod Acharya, Welfare Officer, Sri Anil Rahi, MDO representative and Dr. Subrat Dhal.

Sri Pramod Mishra, General Manager, Thakurani Iron Ore Mines, ArcelorMittal said that the objective of organising such health camps at regular interval was to create awareness amongst people on importance of maintaining a healthy life.