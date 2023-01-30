Valedictory Ceremony of “AGRIVISION-2023”: An International Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development successfully completed on 29th January 2023 at Centurion University, Bhubaneswar Campus

The Valedictory Ceremony of “AGRIVISION-2023”: An International Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development was successfully completed on 29th January 2023 at Centurion University, Bhubaneswar Campus. Around 500 renowned International and National Scientists, Research Scholars and Students participated in the Conference both physically and virtually. Officials of Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Khurda and Nayagarh district facilitated 250 farmers under their purview to witness the Exhibition and discuss with the experts & scientists.

The Valedictory ceremony was graced by Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG-IMD, Govt. of India as Chief Guest and the following as Guest of Honour:

1. Dr. Joy Krushna Jena, DDG Fisheries Sciences, Govt. of India

2. Dr. Bijoy Kumar Sahoo, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, S ‘O’ A University

3. Prof. Prassanjit Mishra, Dean Extension Education, OUAT, Bhubaneswar

4. Dr. Supriya Pattnayak, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUTM

5. Dr. Yashwaswi Nayak, Dean, SoAS, CUTM

6. Dr. Arup Kumar Mukherjee, Principal Scientist, ICAR-NRRI cum President, SARM

7. Er. Dibyanshu Prasad Das, Secretary, SARM

Eminent Scientist who have devoted their life for the development, innovation and publicity of Science and Agriculture were awarded with “Life Time Achievement Award”. The following were felicitated in the Valedictory session:

1. Dr. Chittaranjan Kole, President, Prof. C. Kole Foundation

2. Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Former DG, ICAR cum Secretary, DARE

3. Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG-IMD, Govt. of India

4. Dr. Ajit Kumar Shashany, Director, ICAR-NIPB

5. Dr. Ravishankar C.N. Director cum Vice Chancellor, ICAR-CIFE

Former patron of AGRIVISION, Late Padmashri Dr. Ajay Kumar Parida, Former Director, Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar was awarded with Posthumous Award for “Outstanding contribution in the field of Life Science”. His wife Dr. Rashmi Mohapatra received the award on his behalf.

Scientists & research scholars who were nominated under different award categories were awarded.

4 Women Entrepreneurs were also felicitated in the Conference:

1. Ms. Rashmi Sahoo, Founder, FROZIT and Director, Ruchi

2. Ms. Baishakhee Jena, Founder, Flora Sanitary Napkins

3. Ms. Sushree Sangita Priyadarshini, Fonder, Kaagaja Phula Arts

4. Ms. Durga Priyadarshini, Founder, Gaumaya Agro Paints Pvt. Ltd.

A cultural troupe from Assam was nominated by Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre to perform Bihu Dance. Odisha Language, Literature and Culture Department had also sent different cultural troupes to perform folk dance in the Cultural program. Soul tunes band performed live the closing night. Famous Ollywood singer Abhinash Dash, Lopamudra Dash and Jeet Choudhury enthralled the audience with their melodious performance.

Vote of Thanks was given by Er. Dibyanshu Prasad Das, Secretary, SARM, Dr. gyanranjan Mahalik, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Botany, CUTM and Adyashree Dibyadarshini coordinated the meeting and stage management.