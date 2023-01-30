President of India Droupadi Murmu awarded RPF/RPSF personnel with Jeevan Raksha Padak awards

The President of India Droupadi Murmu has awarded the following RPF/RPSF personnel with Jeevan Raksha Padak awards as mentioned below:

Jeevan Raksha Padak – Shri Jaipal Singh,

Head Constable/ Northern Railway

Jeevan Raksha Padak – Shri Surendra Kumar,

Constable/Northern Railway

Jeevan Raksha Padak – Shri Bhuda Ram Saini,

Constable/7th BN/RPSF

On 12.05.2022, in the jurisdiction of Nizamuddin Railway Station between Rly. Km 1532/13 to 1532/25, at about 16:10 hrs BTPN wagon no. 40121185538 caught fire due to technical reasons. At that time about 1000 (one thousand) persons were working at the site. An atmosphere of fear was created after seeing the fire taking a dreadful form. To save their lives, the workers started running here and there in a fit of desperation.

Head Constable Jaipal Singh, Constable Surendra Kumar and Constable Buddha Saini were posted on duty. By showing indomitable courage, without caring for own life, they extinguished the fire taking a dreadful form on BTPN wagon full of highly inflammable material (Naphtha) with the help of fire extinguisher. Had the said fire not been doused immediately, it would have spread to a total of 18 BTPN wagons filled with highly inflammable substance (Naphtha), causing a major accident, threatening the lives of thousands of people and causing damage to railway property worth billions of rupees.

Mr. Jaipal Singh, Mr. Surendra Kumar and Mr. Budhram Saini have saved about 1000 human lives and railway property worth billions by risking their lives, which is a commendable work.