BJP will face 2024 parliamentary elections under PM Modi’s leadership & form govt for third time, says Union Minister Amit Shah

Patna: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will face 2024 parliamentary elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and form the government for the third time.

Addressing valedictory session of two day joint national executive committee BJPs seven national frontal organisation in Patna yesterday Mr Shah said the charismatic pull of PM Modi and the work done by the central government will help the BJP to win more seats in the next parliamentary elections . On this occasion BJP President J P Nadda claimed all family parties will be finished in coming days and only BJP will survive as it’s the only ideology based party in the country.