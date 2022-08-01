India to take on West Indies in 2nd T20I match at Warner Park

In cricket, India will take on West Indies in the Second T20 International match at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts tonight. The match will start at 8 P.M. IST.

India currently lead the five-match series by a 1-0 margin. In the first game, India beat West Indies by 68 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Chasing a victory target of 191 runs, the hosts were restricted to 122 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. The visitors played brilliantly in the earlier three-match ODI series and whitewashed the Caribbean side. The Third T20 International between India and West Indies will also be played at the same venue tomorrow while the last two T20Is will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium,Lauderhill in Broward County of Florida, United States of America (USA).