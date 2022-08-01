New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament face frequent disruptions following Opposition protests over several issues. Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 P. M. as the Opposition members raised loud slogans during the laying of papers on the table. Some members also entered the well of the house.

As the House met at 12 P. M. after first adjournment, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stood to speak something. But, the Chair did not allow him to speak. Then Congress, DMK and Left members trooped into the well of the house raising slogans. Amidst din, the Chair adjourned the Hosue till 2 P.M.

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 P.M. following the protest by the Opposition parties over various issues including alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and price rise.

When the house met after first adjournment at 12 noon, members from Congress, Shivsena, TMC and others again trooped into the well, raising slogans against the government. DMK, AAP, Left, NCP and others were also on their feet. Amid continuous uproar, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, very important legislations are to be taken up urging the agitating members to allow the house to function. He said, the government is ready for discussion on price rise tomorrow. On the alleged misuse of ED, Mr. Goyal said, the government does not interfere in the work of investigating agencies and they are doing their jobs. He added, action will be taken against those who break the law.

Reacting to it, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of undermining democracy and trying to destabilise the elected government. He raised the issue of price rise, Gujarat hooch tragedy and alleged misuse of central agency. Amid sloganeering, the Presiding Officer tried to run the Question Hour, but in vain. Later, he adjourned the house till 2 P. M.

Earlier, when the house met for the day, members from Shivsena, Congress and NCP trooped into the well, displaying placards over the arrest of Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut. Members of TMC, Left, AAP, DMK and other Opposition parties were also on their feet. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said, this issue has nothing to do with the business of the house and urged the members to go back to their seats. As they continued their protest, the house was adjourned till 12 noon minutes after it met for the day.