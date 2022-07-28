New Delhi: BJP MPs protested in the Parliament House complex over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’ s objectionable remarks against President Droupadi Murmu .

Displaying placards, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with other party MPs raised slogans against the Congress. They also demanded an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has clarified that he mistakenly made the remarks.