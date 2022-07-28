“Consultation on labour migration: Advancing resilient, inclusive and sustainable policies and institutions in India, promoting decent work for all” being organised by International Labour Organization in New Delhi

The International Labour Organization is hosting its first “Consultation on labour migration: Advancing resilient, inclusive and sustainable policies and institutions in India, promoting decent work for all” in New Delhi on 28th and 29th of July. Millions of workers migrate internally and internationally for better economic opportunities and as an adaptive strategy in the face of adversities, which makes labour migration a key policy priority for any country.

Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Labour and Employment and Environment Forest and Climate Change addressed the consultation at the inaugural session today.

Speaking on the occasion he said that migration and mobility are related to broader global economic, social, political and technological transformations. The digitalisation of work emerged through the thicket of COVID19, and how we work stands transformed. A progressive framework for labour reforms has been adopted by the government which is in line with the discussions at ILO Conference in Geneva regarding a safe and healthy working environment, decent work for all, and social security for every worker.

The Minister took the opportunity to highlight India’s response and action regarding the issue of migration. A plethora of initiatives and policy changes were undertaken under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi including the need to protect our informal and unorganized sector workers said Shri Yadav. In any country, including India, internal migrants are much more prone to face issues in relation to health services, food, and other social programmes, said the Minster enumerating several initiative of the government to provide decent working conditions, minimum wages, redressal mechanisms, protection from abuse and exploitation, enhancement of skills etc.

The advent of digitalization has led to the emergence of a new category of workers i.e. the gig worker and the platform worker. Proactively taking cognizance of the same, India has provided a legal definition for them in the new Labour Code, that will enable the government to include them in policy decisions, stated the Union Minister.

In order to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for migrant workers, several steps were taken by the government to promote skill development. Mapping of the rural migrant labour was also done to enhance their employability based on the skills; they possess, to enable them to work closer to their homes, the Minister shared in his speech.

The Minister further said that skill gap mapping identifies the sectors and requirements of skilled workforce across the world and enhances opportunities for Indian workers abroad. National Career Service of the Ministry of Labour& Employment and the Pre-Departure Orientation Programme (PDOT) facilitate the movement of skilled labour across international borders. ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme for subsidized ration under public distribution system in any State of the country among other initiatives ensured Roti, Kapda and Makaan for one and all with a motto that no one should be left behind, the Minister said emphasising on social protection of the workers in the unorganized sector.

“The government has outlined the challenges as well as identified the possible solutions for the same and is committed to effectively acting on them, despite the many challenges that the pandemic has brought along.” concluded the Minister in his speech.

The Consultation also focuses on themes such as educational and skill development investments, recognition of prior learning and effective practices of fair recruitment, as parameters for policy development and programme interventions to address specific labour migration issues for both women and men migrant workers.

Migrant workers make essential development contributions to the economic and socio-cultural landscape of a nation. The Consultation aims to address how migrant workers, both internally and internationally, are among the most vulnerable, facing issues of wage insecurity, casual work arrangements, lack of social protection and even skills gaps, which the ILO’s Decent Work and Fair Migration Agenda aims to remedy. Additionally, panellists will engage in context-setting through the ‘lived experiences’ of migrant workers including occupational safety and health, and sectoral policy challenges and opportunities during the two day process.

“Migrant workers can help the economy reap the demographic dividend when quality jobs, adequate healthcare and nutrition and universal social protection are provided. The ILO is committed to improving the working conditions for migrant workers through collaborative institution-based strategies, developed through tripartite dialogue” said MsChihoko Asada-Miyakawa, ILO Regional Director for the Asia and Pacific.