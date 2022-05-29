BJD President Naveen Patnaik nominates four candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

Bhubaneswar: In a big announcement, BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday nominated Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sasmit Patra and Niranjan Bishi for four vacant seats of Rajya Sabha.

Besides,the election to three Rajya Sabha will be held on June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will take place at 5 pm on the very day. While,the election for the three seats in the upper house is being conducted owing to the completion of the tenures of three BJD MPs Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao, Prasanna Acharya, and Sasmit Patra on July 1.