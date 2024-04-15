BJD Lodges Complaint with State Election Commission Over Alleged Involvement of Children in BJP Rally

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission, alleging the involvement of children in a rally organized by BJP’s Kendrapara MP candidate Baijayant Panda in the district. A delegation from the regional party met with the Chief Electoral Officer and presented photo and video evidence of children participating in the rally. The complaint highlighted that the presence of children in the rally violates both their rights and the Election Commission’s guidelines. The rally, which took place in Tikanpur Panchayat, Garadpur Block, Kendrapara District, featured around fifteen to twenty children alongside BJP workers, including Baijayant Panda. The BJD delegation emphasized the dangers of involving children in election rallies, especially amidst high temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. They urged the Election Commission of Odisha to promptly address the matter and take appropriate action against the responsible BJP leaders. The BJD emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of the electoral process and preventing such incidents from recurring in the future.