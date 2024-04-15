Heat Wave Conditions Expected to Persist in These Odisha Districts for Next 5 Days

According to the IMD regional center’s forecast, heat wave conditions are expected to persist in one or two places across various districts of Odisha for the next five days until April 19. However, rainfall activities are anticipated thereafter, with the IMD issuing a Yellow Warning for the subsequent five days. The maximum temperature is projected to gradually rise by 4°C to 6°C across many districts over the next four to five days. Yesterday, Paralakhemundi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.5°C, while Phulbani registered the lowest minimum temperature at 21.5°C in the plains of Odisha. For Monday, dry weather is expected to prevail across Odisha, with hot and humid conditions likely in several districts, along with heat wave conditions in others. Similarly, on Tuesday, dry weather is forecasted, with hot and humid conditions expected in specific districts, along with heat wave conditions in others.