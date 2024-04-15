Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Begins Visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan

General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), departed on a visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan from 15th to 18th April 2024, marking a significant step in bolstering the defence cooperation between India and Republic of Uzbekistan.

On 15th April 2024, General Manoj Pande will engage in dialogues with the top defence leadership of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The meetings are planned with Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan; Major General Khalmukhamedov Shukhrat Gayratjanovich, the First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; and Major General Burkhanov Ahmed Jamalovich, the Deputy Minister and Chief of Air and Air Defence Forces. These dialogues are pivotal in fostering stronger military cooperation. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Armed Forces Museum followed by a tour of the Hast Imam Ensemble, offering insights into the rich military history and achievements of Uzbekistan.

On 16th April 2024, the COAS will pay homage to Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, by laying a wreath at his monument. Thereafter, he will visit the Victory Park, commemorating Uzbekistan’s contributions and sacrifices in the Second World War. The engagements on the day will encompass a visit to the Centre for Innovative Technologies LLC, where the COAS will get an insight into initiatives being undertaken by the Republic of Uzbekistan in defence technology and innovations. General Manoj Pande will thereafter visit the Uzbekistan Armed Forces Academy and inaugurate IT lab at the academy, established with India’s assistance.

Travelling to Samarkand on 17th April 2024, General Pande will meet Commander of the Central Military District. The visit will culminate in Termez, on 18th April 2024, where the COAS is also scheduled to witness the Joint Exercise DUSTLIK between the armed forces of India and Uzbekistan, highlighting the interoperability and camaraderie developed between the two countries. He will also visit the Termez Museum and the historical monuments of the Surkhandarya Region, beholding a first-hand account of Uzbekistan’s glorious past and cultural landscapes.

The visit by General Manoj Pande aims at strengthening military cooperation between India and Uzbekistan besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.