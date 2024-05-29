BJD leader VK Pandian says Centre taking about Rs 60,000 crores from Odisha and repaying only Rs 4,000-5,000 crores; giving us pollution and taking away all the profits

Bhubaneswar: 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian says “The central leaders and CMs who are coming to Odisha repeatedly, their campaign will not have an impact because they have not done anything for Odisha. They are taking about Rs 60,000 crores from Odisha and repaying only Rs 4,000-5,000 crores and are shedding crocodile tears saying that Odisha is a mineral-rich state. Coal is one of the biggest minerals from Odisha, you take Rs 27,000-30,000 crores and give Rs 4,000 crores to Odisha…Why can’t you revise the coal royalty for the last 20 years? The people of Odisha can understand what the Center takes away from Odisha…Yes, we are mineral rich but where are you allowing us to get the profit out of minerals? You are giving us pollution and taking away all the profits…”

5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian says “I think on 9th June, ‘Bhoomiputra’ will take over. The one who not just speaks Odia but lives in the hearts of the people of Odisha will be the Chief Minister. On 9th June, between 11:30 am to 1 pm, the son of the soil will take over as the Chief Minister…”

On ECI’s action against officers in Odisha CMO, 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian says “It is very unfortunate that the Election Commission has taken action against some of the officers who are working in the CMO. I would say that those two officers are outstanding officers of Odisha and both of them have played a great role in controlling Naxalism in Odisha risking their lives. I think they have been awarded by the highest authorities in the country for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice. This is very unfortunate and it is as per the design of BJP which cannot digest imminent defeat in the hands of BJD and it cannot stand against the popularity of Naveen Babu and his sway over the people of Odisha.”