BJD celebrated 24th foundation day in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The district BJD unit celebrated its 24th foundation day in a function held in Sarada Mandap here on Saturday. District BJD president cum MLA Prasanta Muduli attended the event as chief guest, addressing party sympathizers MLA Muduli spelt out success story of state chief minister Naveen Patnaik after he assumed power in Odisha since the year 2000 to uninterruptedly till date. The 21 years ruling BJD government in state has created golden era for people of Odisha, developments have made in every sector, the people have been yielding good governance, BJD a regional outfit has accorded a National role model state govern political party in country, Muduli appealed party workers to be united strengthening the party growth in gross root level for the upcoming urban and rural elections to be held coming years. Block BJD president Manoj Bhoi chaired the meeting accompanying town BJD president Priyabrata Mohapatra, block Chairman Bijayalaxmi Behera, district bar association president Subrata Satapathy senior BJD leaders Rajkishor Khatua, Dipti Das, Kanak Lenka, Madhusudan Sahoo, Saroj Biswal, Prasanna Swain and many others.

Related

comments