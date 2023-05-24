Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal to take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28. BJD believes that these Constitutional institutions (ofc of Prez n Parliament) shud be above any issue which may affect their sanctity n honour. Such issues can always be debated later in d august house.Hence the BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion says Party MP Dr S Patra
