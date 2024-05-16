Biju Janata Dal president, CM Naveen Patnaik Guarantees Free Electricity For 90% Population, BSKY For All

Rourkela: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik Wednesday held marathon campaigning starting from Rourkela seeking votes for party candidates.

On the contrary, BJD leader Karthik Pandian said in the meeting, “The people of Rourkela should not make any mistake. Naveen Babu will build new Rourkela, new Raghunathpalli. If the people of Rourkela make a mistake, they will go back another 50 years.”

The Chief Minister thanked everyone for the huge presence of people in the meeting despite severe hot weather conditions. The Chief Minister said that the electricity bill will not come from July. The Biju Janata Dal government will give you electricity for free. Are you happy? Is Naveen Patnaik good? Chief Minister asked. Then the hall resounded with an enthusiastic ‘yes’

The Chief Minister took public opinion on the success of various welfare schemes including Mission Shakti, 5T Schools, Kalia Yojana, Nua-O scholarship, Mamata Yojana etc.

In the end, the Chief Minister said that the opposition parties were telling lies, and shedding crocodile tears and urged the people not to believe them.

Mr Pandian said in the meeting that the Chief Minister loves Rourkela and hockey very much. There has been a transformation in Rourkela. It is understandable if you look at Rourkela now. Organizing the Hockey World Cup was a very difficult task. The Chief Minister worked hard round the clock to make it successful. The Chief Minister has increased the glory of Rourkela and Sundergarh, he added.