Bihar Cabinet expansion, 31 ministers take oath in Nitish Kumar Government

In Bihar, 31 ministers were included in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet today. Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at Raj Bhawan in Patna. 16 ministers including Alok Mehta, Tejpratap Yadav and Anita Devi are from RJD while 11 including Vijay Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav and Shravan Kumar are from Janata Dal( United).

Congress, which is part of the Grand alliance, got two Cabinet berths including Afaque Alam and Murari Gautam. Santosh Kumar Suman of Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh also got ministerial berth in the Grand Alliance Government. Left parties having 16 MLAs have decided not be a part of the government. Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Bihar and Tejaswi Prasad as Deputy Chief Minister on August 10.