IIT Bhubaneswar celebrated the 76th Independence Day at its Permanent Campus in the playground adjacent to Mahanadi Hall of Residence. Prof P. V. Satyam, on behalf of the Director Prof. V. K. Tewari, hoisted the National Flag, offered floral tribute to the Father of the Nation and Bharat Mata. The national anthem was sung by everyone in a rhythmic chorus. The faculty, staff, students, children of the Kendriya Vidyalaya participated in the celebrations in large numbers with patriotic fervour. The first part of the program concluded with the brave daredevil show by the Institute Security and Fire units.

The second part of the program started at the Community centre with the Independence Day pledge led by the Director Prof. V. K. Tewari, who was connected through video conference from IIT Kharagpur. In his address, Prof. Tewari congratulated everyone on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and addressed the gathering recalling the martyrs and freedom fighters who fought for the freedom and those who laid down their lives. He reminded that it is the responsibility of everyone to strengthen the spirit of freedom, carry on nation-building, and give the nation the right place it deserves.

He reminded about the clarion call made by Shri Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble Prime Minister for the creation of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The director appreciated the support provided by the union Education minister in opening Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bhubaneswar campus and union minister of railway, communications, electronics and IT in establishing centre for chip to startup (C2S) at IIT Bhubaneswar.

The celebrations were followed by some colorful cultural programs by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhubaneswar students’ Music society ‘Aaroh’. To commemorate the India’s 75th Independence year as the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration, the celebrations were started with a Symposium “[email protected]” where one of the leading Author, Columnist of India and Founding Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation (IF), Shri Ram Madhav delivered his lecture on 13th August at the Community centre.

Also, present during the event was Prof Brahma Deo, Dr Srinivas Karanki, President Students’ Gymkhana, Dr. Mihir Das, Chief Warden, Shri Debaraj Rath, Registrar, Dr Bankim Chandra Mandal, EAA Co-coordinator, faculty members, staff and a large number of students from IIT and KV. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Devesh Punera, EAA Coordinator.