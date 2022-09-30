Bhubaneswar took part in INDUSTRIAL DECARBONIZATION SUMMIT 2022 organized by ASSOCHAM

Bhubaneswar : The Associated Chamber of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in collaboration with State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), Government of Odisha organized‘The Industrial Decarbonization Summit 2022 – A roadmap to Net Zero’. The Summit envisioned for a decarbonised future across the globe, to inspire change, initiate action, and amplify a range of vital voices in the race to zero emissions.The Summit brought together top industry players to exchange management strategy, new tools, and solutions for navigating the present environment’s plethora of difficulties and accelerating the essential evolution to net zero.

In order to promote Industrial Decarbonization Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain,Hon’ble Minister, Dept. of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Fisheries and ARD, Government of Odisha, Shri Siddhant Das, Chairman, Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA), Government of Odisha, Shri Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Principal Secretary (In Charge) Dept. of Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Govt. of Odisha, were present to grace the occasion and urged the people to take part and build strategic connections.The summit was also attended by various Supervisors, Specialists, Engineers, Leaders, Mangers including Government, Policy Makers & Regulators, Central & State Pollution Control Board, Marine Biologist, Climatologist, Environmental Regulatory Agencies,Meteorologist,Business Entrepreneurs,R&D Researchers, Technology, Equipment’s & Services, Ecologists and addressed a wide range of study and research topics, including, decarbonization, managingclimate change, policy issues, and sustainability.

The summit also provided a host of sponsorship, branding & advertising opportunities suited to meetbrand objectives. From thought leadership positioning, networking opportunities to highvisibility branding and advertising campaigns, the packages are designed to maximize benefitsand ensure high returns on your investments. The main key points of this summit were to build a Sustainable FuturePolicy Framework for Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency for Healthy Future,Greentech Financing, Carbon Sequestration, and Adaptation&Resilient Ecosystems for vision 2030.

The Industrial Decarbonization Summitfocused on primarily the aspects of:

· Building Strategic Business Connections with a larger audience of climate, energy, and sustainability thought leaders and decision makers addressing climate change in their operations.

· Gain New Insights, engage leaders in the sustainability field, and build upon professional development goals through an interactive program that addresses climate solutions and best practices, risk, and resilience, and navigating current policy and innovative financing.

· Collaborate, with the national Leaders on Climate through networking events, strategy exchange sessions.

Mrs. PerminderJeet Kaur, Senior Director ASSOCHAM – East &North East said,” We look forward to provide a unique platform for networking with and learning from climate, energyand sustainability professional across diverse sectors through decarbonization summit. Together, we can define the future of the energy system, map out the net zero business and governance pathways, and explore the leading technologies and solutions to access and accelerate the energy transition. It is time to collaborate, show leadership, and pioneer change.”