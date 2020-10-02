Bhubaneswar Smart City organises Fit India Freedom Run

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the birthday of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) organised a cycle rally and yoga session under the flagship programme “Fit India Freedom Run”.

Participating in the national event, which started on August 15 and culminated today on the birthday of the Father of the Nation, the staff and officials of Bhubaneswar Smart City, however, maintained the COVID-19 Protocol during the activities.

While the cycle rally started from near the Smart City Office and went up to the I Love Bhubaneswar Plaza near Master Canteen Sqaure along Smart Janpath, it again got started from the plaza and ended at the Smart Park in Saheed Nagar.

At the Smart Park the participants took part in the yoga session. Along with the officials and staff of the Smart City, Peer Leaders under the Socially Smart Project also took part in the activities.

Initiated by Ministry of Youth Affairs, Fit India Freedom Run is one of the key converging modules under ANGIKAAR. It’s a movement to take the nation on the path of fitness and wellness.

For this run a mobile application is also available for download by citizens. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will issue cerficates to participants which can be downloaded from the Fit India Module mobile application.

Today’s activities were organised by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) under the direction of Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer BSCL and Commissioner Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

