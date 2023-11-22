Bhubaneswar Hosts the 77th IIM-ATM Meet Metal industry’s Sustainable Transformations takes centre stage

Bhubaneswar : The 77th Annual Technical Meeting of The Indian Institute of Metals and National Metallurgist Awards (IIM-ATM 2023 & NMA) was flagged off today at KIIT Convention Centre, Bhubaneswar. The flagship event of the metals industry, which is being held from 22nd November – 24th November 2023, is beingorganized by the Angul, Sambalpur, and Bhubaneswar Chapters of IIM, in association with Hindalco Industries Ltd. and KIIT Deemed to Be University, Bhubaneswar.

The Plenary session was inaugurated by Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, Chief Secretary, Odisha in the presence of Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Govt of Odisha, Shri Satish Pai, President IIM and Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Shri Sajjan Jindal, Vice President, IIM and Chairman, JSW Group, Shri Amarendu Prakash, Chairman SAIL, Prof. BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and Dr. Komal Kapoor, Chief Executive of Nuclear Fuel Complex, both Vice Presidents of IIM.

Highlighting the mining sector’s contribution to the state’s growth, Shri Jena in his address said, “The revenue contribution of the mining sector was about Rs. 4,900crore in 2016-17.In 2021-22 it stands at almost 50,000crore. This is an almost 10 times growthin 5 years.

“The Odisha government recognizes the importance of metals and metallurgical infrastructure and is committed to supporting it, whether it is in the development of new technology, collaboration with research and scientific institutions, we are here to support you,” Shri Jena said.

He added: “We also recognize that the metals industry needs to transform itself to remain sustainable as the demand for metals continues to grow.Be it green metal, sustainable mining practices, efficient processes, or recycling waste, there should be minimum adverse impact on the planet.”

Mr. Satish Pai, President IIM and MD Hindalco, “The theme of this year’s conference — ‘Sustainable Transformations in Metal Industries’ — is a clarion call to our community to enable the metal industry to operate in an environmentally responsible manner. What the industry needs is a ‘metalmorphosis’. At Hindalco ‘metalmorphosis’ captures our journey from a legacy metals manufacturer to a global sustainability leader. I believe the IIM-ATM 2023 epitomises the spirit of metalmorphosis by providing a unique platform for experts, researchers, and industry leaders to collaborate and shape an exceptional future for the metalssector.

The event has an impressive line-up of 60 prominent National and International Speakers in multiple sessions, and nearly 700 technical paper presentations during 10 parallel technical sessions. Over 1,300 participants encompassing senior officials from the Government, PSUs, metal industries, prominent corporate houses and research institutions across the globe are attending the three-day event.

The Organising Committee of IIM-ATM 2023 include Shri SS Mohanty, Chairman IIM-ATM 2023 and MD & CEO, Essar Minmet and Shri Bibhu Mishra, Convener IIM-ATM 2023 and Advisor, Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development , Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste attended the NMA Awards ceremony as Chief Guest. Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Steel addressed the NMA Awards session as Guest of Honor. Five categories of awards werebeing presented to experts in the field of metallurgy which include, Lifetime Achievement, National Metallurgist, Award for R & D in Iron and Steel Sector, Young Metallurgist in Metal Science, and Young Metallurgist in Environmental Science.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India is attending the IIM-ATM 2023 to address the dignitaries, delegates and representatives from metal industries on 23rd November.

Shri TV Narendran, Global CEO &Managing Director, Tata Steel is the recipient of the JRD Tata Leadership Award 2023. This is an important part of the IIM Annual Technical Meeting.