Bhitarkanika National Park to be opened for day visitors from October 19

Bhubaneswar: Bhitarkanika National Park would be opened for day visitors from October 19 after remaining closed for about seven months with adherence to the Covid guidelines.

The tourists are going to follow the Covid protocol issued by the Forest Department, informed Rajnagar Mangrove (Forest) and Wildlife Division DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash.

Earlier on October 1, the park authorities had allowed tourists only for night stay at the cabins of the Dangamala crocodile research centre through online booking.

Now, a maximum of 500 visitors per day, including those who would come by boat from the Gupti, Khola and Chandabali entry points, would be permitted.

