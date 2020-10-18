Jammu and Kashmir reports 610 new positive cases, 77288 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 610 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 247 from Jammu division and 363 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 87364. Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 04 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 809 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 405 from Jammu Division and 404 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 87364 positive cases, 8704 are Active Positive, 77288 have recovered and 1372 have died; 454 in Jammu division and 918 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1978626 test results available, 1891262 samples have been tested as negative till October 17, 2020.

Till date 626061 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 25203 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 8704 in isolation and 50263 in home surveillance. Besides, 540519 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 17530 positive cases (including 129 cases reported today) with 1806 Active Positive, 15396 recovered (including 143 cases recovered today), 328 deaths; Baramulla has 5163 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today) with 1264 Active Positive, 3764 recovered (including 70 cases recovered today), 135 deaths; Pulwama reported 4398 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 284 active positive cases, 4038 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 76 deaths; Kulgam has 2388 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 91 Active Positive, 2254 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 2118 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 89 Active Positive, 1996 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Anantnag district has 3924 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 313 Active Positive, 3541 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today), 70 deaths; Budgam has 5614 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 458 Active Positive and 5066 recovered (including 74 cases recovered today), 90 deaths; Kupwara has 4044 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 284 Active Positive, 3689 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 71 deaths; Bandipora has 3831 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 301 Active Positive, 3488 recovered (including 26 cases reported today), 42 deaths and Ganderbal has 3301 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 276 active positive cases, 2995 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today) and 30 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 15987 positive cases (including 116 cases reported today) with 1150 active positive cases, 14601 recoveries (including 150 cases recovered today), 236 deaths; Rajouri has 3111 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 392 active positive cases, 2674 recovered (including 36 cases recovered today), 45 deaths; Ramban has 1504 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 70 active positive, 1423 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today), 11 deaths; Kathua has 2326 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 62 Active positive, 2235 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 29 deaths; Udhampur has 2561 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 146 active positive cases, 2390 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 25 deaths; Samba has 2061 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 425 Active Positive, 1612 recoveries, 24 deaths; Doda has 2490 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 289 active positive cases, 2160 recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today), 41 deaths; Poonch has 2125 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 613 active positive, 1490 recoveries (including 73 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1190 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), with 175 active positive, 1008 recoveries (including 45 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths while Kishtwar has 1698 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today), with 216 active positive cases and 1468 recoveries (including 32 cases reported today) and 14 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 87364 positive cases in J&K 9374 have been reported as travelers while 77990 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1043 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 78 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1684 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 122 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2727 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 200 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, antitussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.20 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments